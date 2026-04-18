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Join The Conversation During WrestleMania 42 Night One With WNS Discord

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
Join The Conversation During WrestleMania 42 Night One With WNS Discord

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One is finally here, and fans heading into one of the biggest nights of the year now have another way to stay connected throughout the show.

With anticipation at a peak inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, WrestlingNewsSource.com is inviting fans to join the official WNS Discord server to be part of the live conversation as the action unfolds. From major title matches to surprise moments, the server offers a place for real-time reactions, discussion, and community interaction during the biggest event on the WWE calendar.

Night One is stacked from top to bottom, featuring Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a blockbuster main event. Elsewhere, Stephanie Vaquer puts the Women’s World Championship on the line against Liv Morgan, AJ Lee clashes with Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and Seth Rollins returns to face GUNTHER in a highly anticipated showdown.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One is finally here, and fans heading into one of the biggest nights of the year now have another way to stay connected throughout the show.

With anticipation at a peak inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, WrestlingNewsSource.com is inviting fans to join the official WNS Discord server to be part of the live conversation as the action unfolds. From major title matches to surprise moments, the server offers a place for real-time reactions, discussion, and community interaction during the biggest event on the WWE calendar.

Night One is stacked from top to bottom, featuring Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a blockbuster main event. Elsewhere, Stephanie Vaquer puts the Women’s World Championship on the line against Liv Morgan, AJ Lee clashes with Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and Seth Rollins returns to face GUNTHER in a highly anticipated showdown.

 

 

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