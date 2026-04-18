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WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Surge Sees Massive Late Surge Before Night One

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Surge Sees Massive Late Surge Before Night One

WrestleMania 42 is hours away from lighting up Las Vegas, and a late ticket surge has pushed attendance numbers sharply upward just before fans flood into Allegiant Stadium.

Fresh data from WrestleTix shows 50,386 tickets distributed for Saturday’s show, with the venue configured for 51,708 seats. Only 1,322 tickets remain, underlining a strong final wave of demand as the clock ticks down to bell time.

In a notable late push, 1,316 tickets were moved since the morning update alone. That kind of last-minute spike is typical for WrestleMania, where fans often wait until the final hours to secure their spot.

Night One is stacked from top to bottom. Cody Rhodes puts the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton in the headline bout. Stephanie Vaquer defends the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan, while AJ Lee clashes with Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Seth Rollins returns to face Gunther, and Drew McIntyre battles Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match.

Also drawing major buzz is the six-man tag pitting Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed against The Usos and LA Knight.

WrestleMania 42 Saturday takes place April 18 in Las Vegas. The pre-show kicks off at 3 PM ET, with the main card beginning at 6 PM ET. Fans in the United States can watch via the ESPN app, while international viewers can stream on Netflix.

 

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