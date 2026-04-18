WWE WrestleMania 42 Opening Match Revealed For Saturday Night

The running order for night one of WrestleMania 42 has surfaced, giving fans a clearer picture of how the blockbuster event is expected to unfold.

Per a new report, John Cena is scheduled to kick things off in his role as host, addressing the crowd before the first match gets underway. At the other end of the night, the Undisputed WWE Championship clash will headline the show, with Cody Rhodes set to defend against Randy Orton in the main event.

While the lineup offers a strong indication of WWE’s current plans, changes could still be made before the show goes live.

Here is the reported match order for night one:

• John Cena opens the show

• The Usos and LA Knight vs. The Vision and IShowSpeed

• Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match

• Fatal Four Way WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

• AJ Lee defends the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch

• Stephanie Vaquer defends the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan

• Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship

One notable omission from the reported order is the previously advertised bout between Seth Rollins and Gunther. Its absence suggests it may not have been included in the report or could be positioned elsewhere on the card.