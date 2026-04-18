Sid Vicious Son Criticizes WWE Hall Of Fame Induction As Disrespectful

A strong reaction has emerged following the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, as the son of Sid Eudy, known to fans as Sycho Sid and Sid Vicious, publicly criticized how his father was honored during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.

In a detailed statement shared online, he first expressed gratitude to fans for their continued support, acknowledging the outpouring of love shown to their family. However, his tone quickly shifted as he described the Hall of Fame induction as disappointing and lacking the respect he believes his father deserved.

He claimed there was little to no visible promotion for Sid throughout Las Vegas during the weekend, noting the absence of advertising and merchandise tied to the legendary powerhouse. He specifically pointed out that the Hall of Fame gift shop did not feature any items related to Sid, while other names had a strong presence, which added to his frustration.

According to his statement, the induction felt rushed and treated like an afterthought rather than a major celebration of a former world champion. He also suggested that lingering issues within the industry may have impacted how Sid was recognized, referencing past tensions with peers and implying that his father’s legacy has not always been fully appreciated.

Despite the criticism, he highlighted a personal positive from the night. He shared that being able to attend the ceremony with his own son created a meaningful moment for their family, as his child was able to see his grandfather honored without being aware of the surrounding controversy. He also noted receiving the official Hall of Fame ring as something tangible to cherish from the experience.

He closed his message by honoring his father’s legacy, referring to him as “The Master and Ruler of the World,” while maintaining that the recognition, in his view, fell short of what Sid truly earned.