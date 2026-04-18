John Cena Predicts WrestleMania 42 Will Be One Of The Most Talked About Ever

John Cena is gearing up for a major WrestleMania weekend and has now shared his take ahead of stepping back into the spotlight as host of the two night spectacle.

Posting on social media earlier today, Cena reflected on the energy surrounding the event and made it clear he expects a memorable show.

“The Road to WrestleMania has been vocal, chaotic, and unpredictable. With all the hype and trash talk it is definitely a make or break weekend for veterans and rookies alike. This time of the year brings out the best in our Superstars, and I have a feeling this will be one of the most talked about WrestleManias in history.”

This appearance marks a significant moment for Cena, who stepped away from in ring competition on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event after being defeated by Gunther. His role as host at WrestleMania 42 will be his first time back on WWE television since that farewell, and also the first time he has taken on hosting duties for the company’s biggest event.

WrestleMania 42 takes place across two nights at Allegiant Stadium, with the event streaming in the United States via ESPN and internationally on Netflix. Both nights are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Night One is set to feature:

Six Man Tag Match: IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory vs. LA Knight and The Usos

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch

Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way: Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Nikki and Brie Bella

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton