‘Bad Ass Construction Worker’ Says He Set Up Big Vito To Strike First

The man calling himself the “Bad Ass Construction Worker” is leaning all the way into the spotlight after his recent clash with Big Vito in Las Vegas, releasing a follow up video where he proudly claims the entire situation was designed to blow up online.

Just a day after things turned physical, he addressed the fallout without any sign of regret. Instead, he painted the confrontation as a calculated move, insisting everything unfolded exactly as he planned. From the moment he arrived in Las Vegas, he says the mission was simple: get attention at any cost and make noise online.

“Not one to brag. Oh, wait, yes, I am. I'm f***** great at what I do. I came to Vegas with only one purpose in mind, and that's to go f****** viral. Guess what? 30 Minutes in, f****** viral.”

He went on to describe the persona he has built online, explaining that provoking reactions is not just something he does, it is the entire point. According to him, stirring up anger is part of the act, and he deliberately targeted the wrestling world to escalate things further.

“So the people that don't know who I am, I'm the Big Daddy Alpha Supervisor. Yeah. Just didn't look badass in the video. But guess what? What I do is piss people off on the Internet. Look through my comments. Idiots f***** everywhere.”

He then admitted the confrontation with Vito was not random, claiming he specifically wanted to push things to the point where a wrestler would react physically.

“So I thought to myself, I can't hit a pro wrestler, but I bet I could get a pro wrestler to hit me. Would, you know, dumb VIto. Good job, buddy. Fell right into my trap.”

Rather than backing down after the backlash, he mocked the reaction online and made it clear he is enjoying the chaos that followed.

“So, yeah, take your 15 minutes of fame. Vito. Yeah, dude, this is fun. This is a lot of fun, pissing people off.”

The video quickly shifted from bragging to what sounded like a pitch, as he suggested wrestlers could actually hire him to provoke others and generate buzz.

“So, hey, wrestlers, if you guys need somebody to piss another wrestler off for you. Yeah, dude, manager for hire.”

He even leaned into the viral moment by promoting merchandise tied to the incident, while also joking about the minor injuries he claims to have suffered.

“Check out this shirt. I was rage baited by a rage baiting masturbator. I just took it to real life this time and a lot of dumb people in my comments. Happy that I got beat up. Yeah, love it.”

“Other than that, Vito. Not cool. I bit my tongue so I couldn't eat brisket nachos very well at a Flavortown restaurant. So, yeah. Good job, guys. Way to fall for the Internet. Good job, losers.”

He closed things out by teasing more appearances around Las Vegas, hinting that he plans to keep the momentum going while fans are still paying attention.

“So yeah. Hell yeah. I'll see everybody in Vegas. If you're not doing nothing, bump into me, dude. Yeah, let's take pics. I'll probably hit Wrestlecon again today.”

“And wrestlers, like I said, you need me to talk someone for you? I'm down. I got a cameo as well, guys. Cameo, Yeah, I've been sh*t talking people for fun. It's a lot of fun, especially when you get reactions like that.”