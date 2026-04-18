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ESPN Reporter Andreas Hale Blocked From Covering WWE WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
ESPN Reporter Andreas Hale Blocked From Covering WWE WrestleMania 42

ESPN journalist Andreas Hale will not be part of the media coverage team for WWE WrestleMania 42.

Hale took to social media to reveal the situation, stating, “I will not be covering #WrestleMania for ESPN. WWE denied my credentials and blocked my access. Neither I nor ESPN has been told why. You can speculate on the reasons, but if you want answers, ask WWE. Let me know what they tell you.”

Hale had previously contributed post event coverage for ESPN, including grading WWE Premium Live Events. However, that role quietly came to an end following his review of WWE Wrestlepalooza, where he issued a C grade for the show, which also marked the debut of WWE programming on ESPN Unlimited.

Outside of WWE coverage, Hale has built his reputation reporting on both MMA and boxing throughout his career.

WWE’s Premium Live Events continue to stream on ESPN Unlimited, including WrestleMania 42. Coverage for the event will also extend to traditional television, with the opening hour of Saturday’s show airing on ESPN2 and Sunday’s first hour broadcast on ESPN.

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