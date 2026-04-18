JCW Strangle Mania Viva Las Violence Full Results And Winners

JCW Strangle-Mania: Viva Las Violence lit up The Collective weekend with a chaotic early morning showcase from the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18. The card delivered a mix of legends, cult favorites, and rising names, with appearances from Rob Van Dam, KENTA, Vampiro, The Good Brothers, Nic Nemeth and more, creating a wild atmosphere that matched the spirit of the event.

The show featured multiple title bouts and unpredictable multi-person clashes, with championship gold changing hands and several standout moments across the night. From high-energy scrambles to hard-hitting eliminators, the event leaned into its over-the-top identity and delivered a packed lineup from start to finish.

Full results are as follows: