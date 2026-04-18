JCW Strangle Mania Viva Las Violence Full Results And Winners

JCW Strangle-Mania: Viva Las Violence lit up The Collective weekend with a chaotic early morning showcase from the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18. The card delivered a mix of legends, cult favorites, and rising names, with appearances from Rob Van Dam, KENTA, Vampiro, The Good Brothers, Nic Nemeth and more, creating a wild atmosphere that matched the spirit of the event.
The show featured multiple title bouts and unpredictable multi-person clashes, with championship gold changing hands and several standout moments across the night. From high-energy scrambles to hard-hitting eliminators, the event leaned into its over-the-top identity and delivered a packed lineup from start to finish.
Full results are as follows:
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Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 18th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 19th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 20th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Apr. 21st 2026
Portland, Oregon
Apr. 22nd 2026
Portland, Oregon
Apr. 22nd 2026
Fort Worth, Texas
Apr. 24th 2026