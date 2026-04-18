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JCW Strangle Mania Viva Las Violence Full Results And Winners

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
JCW Strangle Mania Viva Las Violence Full Results And Winners

JCW Strangle-Mania: Viva Las Violence lit up The Collective weekend with a chaotic early morning showcase from the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18. The card delivered a mix of legends, cult favorites, and rising names, with appearances from Rob Van Dam, KENTA, Vampiro, The Good Brothers, Nic Nemeth and more, creating a wild atmosphere that matched the spirit of the event.

The show featured multiple title bouts and unpredictable multi-person clashes, with championship gold changing hands and several standout moments across the night. From high-energy scrambles to hard-hitting eliminators, the event leaned into its over-the-top identity and delivered a packed lineup from start to finish.

Full results are as follows:

  • Kamikaze Chaos Match: Kerry Morton def. Mickie Knuckles
  • George South & The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. St. Claire Monster Corporation (Beastman, Kongo Kong & Mr. Happy) with Jasmin St. Claire
  • The Outbreak (Abel Booker & Jacksyn Crowley) with Barnabas The Bizarre def. The Backseat Boyz (Tommy Grayson & JO Grayson) and The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown)
  • JCW American Title Five Way Scramble Match: Facade retained against Mecha Wolf, Mosh Pit Mike, Ninja Mack and Disco Ray
  • JCW Women’s Title Tag Team Match: J-Rod & Nyla Rose def. Alice Crowley & Dani Mo with J-Rod capturing the championship
  • JCW World Heavyweight Title Four Way Elimination Match with EC3 as special referee: CoKane retained against Nic Nemeth, Caleb Konley with Vince Russo and Matt Riddle
  • 2 Tuff Tony, Rob Van Dam & Willie Mack def. KENTA & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)
  • Vampiro def. PCO and Big Vito

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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