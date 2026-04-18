GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break X Results And Highlights From Las Vegas

GCW delivered another chaotic chapter of Joey Janela’s Spring Break as the X edition took over the Horseshoe Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. The show went down on Friday night and lived up to its reputation, blending unpredictable moments, wild stipulations, and a mix of established names and rising talent.

The card featured a wide range of action, from high risk multi man matches to bizarre encounters that only Spring Break can pull off. The headline bout saw Brodie Lee Jr step into the spotlight against Joey Janela in a match that carried both emotion and intensity. Elsewhere, familiar faces from AEW and the independent scene added to the energy, including a reunion involving Jack Perry and Marko Stunt, as well as a surreal clash involving The Sandman.

The night also included a chaotic Doors, Ladders and Chairs match with a packed field all battling for the prize, plus a high stakes Loser Leaves GCW match that brought serious consequences.

Full results from Joey Janela’s Spring Break X are as follows:

• Jack Perry and Marko Stunt defeated KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse

• Megan Bayne and Nick Gage defeated Mance Warner and Steph De Lander

• The Rascalz defeated Marcus Mathers and YDNP

• Grab The Brass Ring Doors, Ladders and Chairs Match: 1 Called Manders defeated Gringo Loco, Shotzi Blackheart, Bear Bronson, Sidney Akeem, Vipress, Charles Mason, Terry Yaki, Vengador, Man Like DeReiss and Masato Tanaka

• Loser Leaves GCW Match: Effy defeated Allie Katch

• The Invisible Man defeated The Sandman

• Brodie Lee Jr defeated Joey Janela

• GCW World Championship Match: Atticus Cogar retained against Hayabusa