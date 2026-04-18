×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Reveals Jelly Roll Action Figures Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
WWE Reveals Jelly Roll Action Figures Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE is bringing Jelly Roll into the toy world ahead of WrestleMania 42.

New Jelly Roll action figures are now on display at WWE World in Las Vegas, giving fans a first look before the big weekend. The WWE Elite version is part of a collaboration with Mattel and is available now through WrestlingFigures.com.

Jelly Roll is also getting a throwback-style release with a WWE Superstars figure inspired by the classic LJN line. That retro series includes names like Roddy Piper, Jake Roberts, and Dwayne Johnson.

The figure drop comes as Jelly Roll continues to show up on WWE TV during the WrestleMania 42 build. The Grammy winner stepped into the ring back in March on SmackDown, picking up a win over Kit Wilson in his debut.

He later found himself caught in the middle of the heated rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, taking a surprise RKO that quickly went viral.

More recently, Jelly Roll appeared on the April 10 episode of SmackDown, offering Rhodes some last-minute motivation. While WWE has yet to confirm his WrestleMania role, there is growing belief he could factor into the Undisputed WWE Championship main event this Saturday.
 
 

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

↠ #WRESTLEMANIA WEEK ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Saturday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 19th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy