WWE Reveals Jelly Roll Action Figures Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE is bringing Jelly Roll into the toy world ahead of WrestleMania 42.

New Jelly Roll action figures are now on display at WWE World in Las Vegas, giving fans a first look before the big weekend. The WWE Elite version is part of a collaboration with Mattel and is available now through WrestlingFigures.com.

Jelly Roll is also getting a throwback-style release with a WWE Superstars figure inspired by the classic LJN line. That retro series includes names like Roddy Piper, Jake Roberts, and Dwayne Johnson.

The figure drop comes as Jelly Roll continues to show up on WWE TV during the WrestleMania 42 build. The Grammy winner stepped into the ring back in March on SmackDown, picking up a win over Kit Wilson in his debut.

He later found himself caught in the middle of the heated rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, taking a surprise RKO that quickly went viral.

More recently, Jelly Roll appeared on the April 10 episode of SmackDown, offering Rhodes some last-minute motivation. While WWE has yet to confirm his WrestleMania role, there is growing belief he could factor into the Undisputed WWE Championship main event this Saturday.



