WrestleMania 42 Night One Betting Odds Reveal Heavy Favorites Just Hours Before Big Night

The latest betting odds for WrestleMania 42 Night One have been released via BetOnline.ag, and there are some clear favorites just hours before the show begins in Las Vegas.

With Saturday’s card set at Allegiant Stadium, the odds give a strong idea of who is expected to win. In several matches, the gap between competitors is quite large.

Jacob Fatu is the biggest favorite of the night. He is heavily backed at -2000 to beat Drew McIntyre, who sits at +700. This suggests Fatu is widely expected to win their Unsanctioned Match.

GUNTHER is another strong favorite, listed at -700 against Seth Rollins at +400. Rollins returning from injury appears to have influenced the odds.

In the Undisputed WWE Championship match, Randy Orton is favored at -400, while champion Cody Rhodes is the underdog at +250. This points to a possible title change.

Liv Morgan is heavily favored to win the Women’s World Championship at -700, with champion Stephanie Vaquer at +400.

For the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Becky Lynch is favored at -600, while AJ Lee is at +350.

The six man tag team match is closer, but The Usos and LA Knight are still favorites at -175. Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed are at +135.

Here are the final odds for WrestleMania 42 Night One:

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (+250) vs Randy Orton (-400)

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (+400) vs Liv Morgan (-700)

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee (+350) vs Becky Lynch (-600)

Singles Match

Jacob Fatu (-2000) vs Drew McIntyre (+700)

Singles Match

GUNTHER (-700) vs Seth Rollins (+400)

Six Man Tag Team Match

Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed (+135)

vs

The Usos and LA Knight (-175)



