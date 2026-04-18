×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk And Kevin Nash End Feud With Hall Of Fame Hug

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
CM Punk And Kevin Nash End Feud With Hall Of Fame Hug

CM Punk and Kevin Nash appear to have buried the hatchet, with new footage from the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas showing the two sharing a handshake and a hug after months of public tension.

The moment took place following the ceremony at Dolby Live at Park MGM, offering a clear sign that whatever issues lingered between them have now been settled face to face.

Their back and forth began when Nash, speaking on his Kliq This podcast, took aim at Punk’s performance during the December 22 episode of Raw. He questioned Punk wrestling in a t shirt during a tag match with Rey Mysterio and didn’t hold back in his assessment.

“I watched Punk in the main event of that match last Monday. Number one, if you’re the Heavyweight Champion of the WWE and you wrestle in a t shirt Ouch. Number two, his punches looked really slow, he looked slow. I think he’s done,” Nash said, also suggesting that Bron Breakker should be the one to take the title from him.

Punk later responded in an interview, admitting he didn’t fully understand the criticism and clarifying the situation that sparked the conversation.

“I can say it had nothing to do with him but the genesis of the story is him saying that I wrestle in a shirt and I never wrestle in a shirt. I didn’t really understand what the criticism was, but thanks. You’re right,” Punk said.

He went on to explain that the moment in question came during a house show and was meant purely as a light hearted in ring joke.

“I did that to make people I was in the ring with laugh because when I’m on a house show, to me, that’s what it’s about. It’s about having fun. If the fans see us having fun, they’re having fun. I like to keep it light, I like to make people laugh when I’m on the road and I’m away from my wife and people are away from their families. That’s our family while we’re on the road and I’m the jokey guy. I’m gonna have fun on a house show,” Punk said.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

↠ #WRESTLEMANIA WEEK ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Saturday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 19th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy