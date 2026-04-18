CM Punk And Kevin Nash End Feud With Hall Of Fame Hug

CM Punk and Kevin Nash appear to have buried the hatchet, with new footage from the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas showing the two sharing a handshake and a hug after months of public tension.

The moment took place following the ceremony at Dolby Live at Park MGM, offering a clear sign that whatever issues lingered between them have now been settled face to face.

Their back and forth began when Nash, speaking on his Kliq This podcast, took aim at Punk’s performance during the December 22 episode of Raw. He questioned Punk wrestling in a t shirt during a tag match with Rey Mysterio and didn’t hold back in his assessment.

“I watched Punk in the main event of that match last Monday. Number one, if you’re the Heavyweight Champion of the WWE and you wrestle in a t shirt Ouch. Number two, his punches looked really slow, he looked slow. I think he’s done,” Nash said, also suggesting that Bron Breakker should be the one to take the title from him.

Punk later responded in an interview, admitting he didn’t fully understand the criticism and clarifying the situation that sparked the conversation.

“I can say it had nothing to do with him but the genesis of the story is him saying that I wrestle in a shirt and I never wrestle in a shirt. I didn’t really understand what the criticism was, but thanks. You’re right,” Punk said.

He went on to explain that the moment in question came during a house show and was meant purely as a light hearted in ring joke.

“I did that to make people I was in the ring with laugh because when I’m on a house show, to me, that’s what it’s about. It’s about having fun. If the fans see us having fun, they’re having fun. I like to keep it light, I like to make people laugh when I’m on the road and I’m away from my wife and people are away from their families. That’s our family while we’re on the road and I’m the jokey guy. I’m gonna have fun on a house show,” Punk said.