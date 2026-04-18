WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday Preview Full Match Card Start Time And How To Watch

WrestleMania 42 is set to open with a stacked Night One card, bringing together championship clashes, personal rivalries, and high stakes that could reshape the landscape of WWE in one night. With global attention locked in, Saturday’s show is positioned to deliver major moments from the opening bell through the main event.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, who secured this opportunity by winning the Elimination Chamber before shocking fans with a heel turn. Orton heads into the match with outspoken backing from Pat McAfee, who has put his own future on the line by vowing to leave WWE if Orton fails. The pressure is immense on both sides, as Rhodes looks to cement his reign while Orton aims to prove he still sits at the top of the industry.

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer puts her title on the line against Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan, who made it clear from the moment she earned her shot that Vaquer was her target. Their rivalry has escalated week after week with increasingly physical encounters, leaving little doubt that this will be one of the most heated matches on the card. Morgan is chasing another defining championship victory, while Vaquer looks to continue her dominant run.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee defends against Becky Lynch in the latest chapter of their ongoing feud. Lynch enters the match still searching for her first victory over AJ, having come up short in previous encounters including their last meeting at Elimination Chamber. With AJ maintaining a perfect record against her rival, Becky faces an uphill battle as she attempts to finally break through and capture the title.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match

Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend the titles against a loaded field that includes Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and the Bella Twins. There is uncertainty surrounding Nikki Bella due to an ankle injury, but the match is set to go ahead regardless. With multiple teams capable of walking out as champions, the elimination format adds another layer of unpredictability to an already chaotic contest.

Other Matches

Seth Rollins returns to action against GUNTHER in a highly anticipated singles bout, marking his first match back following a lengthy injury layoff.

Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu collide in an unsanctioned match that is expected to push both men to their limits in what could be one of the most brutal fights of the weekend.

A six man tag team match will see Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed take on The Usos and LA Knight, blending mainstream attention with in ring rivalries in a bout that has quickly gained momentum.

Full WrestleMania 42 Night One Lineup

- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

- Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

- Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match: Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins

- Logan Paul Austin Theory and IShowSpeed vs The Usos and LA Knight

- Unsanctioned Match: Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

- Seth Rollins vs GUNTHER