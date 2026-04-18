Joe Hendry And Gia Miller Go Public With Relationship At WWE Hall Of Fame

Joe Hendry and Gia Miller chose a major spotlight to share their relationship with the world, making things official during WWE Hall of Fame weekend in Las Vegas.

The pair stepped out publicly at the ceremony, with Gia posting a striking photo on Instagram that showed her in a sleek blue dress standing beside Hendry. The post instantly caught attention online and acted as a clear confirmation that the two are together.

It did not take long for the wrestling community to react. Several familiar names chimed in almost immediately, celebrating the reveal and adding to the buzz surrounding the moment.

Elayna Black kicked things off with an enthusiastic “FINALLYYYYY😍,” while Indi Hartwell praised the move as the “Hardest launch ever 🔥.” Mile Moore also joined in with “HARDDDDDDDDD LAUNCH❤️😍,” helping turn the reveal into a trending topic among fans.