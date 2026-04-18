AJ Styles Reflects On Career And Future Role During Hall Of Fame Induction

AJ Styles received his long-awaited induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, closing out a memorable night in Las Vegas with a heartfelt and reflective speech that celebrated his journey across multiple eras of professional wrestling.

There was a brief technical interruption during the broadcast, and when the feed returned, the video package highlighting Styles’ legendary career was wrapping up. The tribute showcased his rise from global standout to one of WWE’s most respected performers, covering his impact in multiple promotions and his evolution into a cornerstone of the modern era.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their way to the stage to officially induct their longtime friend and ally. Gallows spoke first, calling it both an honor and a privilege to welcome their “forever leader” into the Hall of Fame. Anderson followed by reflecting on Styles’ incredible career path, noting his time as the driving force in TNA, his leadership within the Bullet Club, and ultimately becoming “the face that runs the place” in WWE. He emphasized how Styles influenced an entire generation of wrestlers who looked to emulate his in-ring style and professionalism.

When AJ Styles stepped onto the stage, the crowd greeted him with a loud ovation. He admitted early on that he was feeling the emotions of the moment, joking that he might get choked up as he spoke. Fans quickly broke into a “One more match” chant, acknowledging his enduring popularity and the possibility that he could still step back into the ring.

Styles reflected on his love for wrestling, saying he cherished every part of the experience, from the matches themselves to the travel and camaraderie behind the scenes. When addressing whether he missed being an active competitor, he gave a surprising answer, explaining that he does not miss it because he now gets to spend time at home with his family, something he deeply values at this stage of his life.

He took time to thank every promoter who gave him an opportunity, as well as every opponent he shared the ring with throughout his career. In a sincere moment, Styles added that whenever he told someone he loved them, he truly meant it, reinforcing the genuine respect he built across the industry.

Looking ahead, Styles spoke about remaining involved with the company in a new capacity, expressing excitement about helping to develop future stars and potentially guiding the next breakout talent who could follow in his footsteps.

He closed his speech by saying he was deeply honored and grateful, telling the audience he loved them before his music hit and he exited the stage to another strong reaction. With that, The Miz and Michael Cole wrapped up the broadcast, officially bringing the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to a close.