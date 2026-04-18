2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Coverage

The red carpet festivities set the tone for a packed night in Las Vegas, as Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond guided viewers through the special bridging SmackDown and the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Early arrivals included Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan, with Hayes pointing to Dennis Rodman’s induction as a highlight he was eager to witness. Jordan credited AJ Styles as a key mentor in her development, a theme echoed throughout the evening. Big E later caught up with Danhausen and his wife, where Danhausen humorously declared himself already Hall of Fame worthy while joking about avoiding any curses on the night’s inductees.

Je’Von Evans continued the praise for Styles during his appearance, reinforcing the veteran’s influence across multiple generations. The Miz and Maryse also stopped for a quick chat, while Rodman himself reflected on his crossover from the NBA into WCW during his in-ring run. R-Truth brought his trademark humor, revisiting memories of “Little Jimmy” during his segment with Big E.

Damian Priest appeared alongside Lola Vice, sharing that he was backstage in Gorilla Position during her title-winning moment and was caught off guard by the outcome. The red carpet continued to fill with major names, including John Cena and Lillian Garcia, before a video package spotlighting Stephanie McMahon aired.

Mickie James and Nick Aldis discussed the significance of honoring Styles, while Big E teased James as a future Hall of Famer. Cena later spoke candidly about enjoying WrestleMania season without the pressures of competing, while also offering extended praise for Styles’ career. Stephanie Vaquer named McMahon’s induction as the moment she was most looking forward to.

Triple H added a personal touch during his interview, stating he was even more excited for Stephanie’s induction than his own, while also reflecting on Rodman’s legacy. The Bellas made an appearance, with Nikki confirming she remained scheduled to compete despite wearing a walking boot. Drew McIntyre discussed his rivalry with Jacob Fatu, while CM Punk and AJ Lee shared memories of working alongside Stephanie, with Punk calling the Hall of Fame his favorite night of the year.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins closed out the red carpet conversations, entertaining the idea of entering the Hall of Fame together one day before the broadcast transitioned inside for the ceremony.

The show opened with narration from The Undertaker, followed by hosting duties from Michael Cole and The Miz. Cole reflected on his long WrestleMania history, while Miz praised him for reaching a milestone year behind the desk.

Stephanie McMahon was the first inductee of the night. A detailed video package chronicled her journey from growing up in the business to becoming one of WWE’s most influential figures, including her role in evolving the women’s division and her work with Connor’s Cure.

Linda McMahon and Stephanie’s daughters Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn led the induction. Each shared personal stories highlighting her determination, compassion, and influence both inside and outside WWE. Linda reflected on Stephanie’s rise through the company, calling her one of the most remarkable women she knows.

Stephanie entered to loud “Thank You Stephanie” chants and delivered an emotional speech. She spoke about her family, her journey, and her passion for WWE. She acknowledged her father, which sparked a strong crowd reaction, and credited her brother Shane for shaping her toughness. She reflected on her childhood around legends like Roddy Piper and shared memories of Andre the Giant, emphasizing WWE’s ability to unite people from all walks of life.

A touching moment saw her introduce a young fan named Jimmy, highlighting the impact of WWE’s community work. Stephanie also joked about her on-screen persona, apologizing for her infamous slaps before thanking Triple H and her family. She closed by briefly embracing her villainous character, commanding the audience to stand in recognition of her Hall of Fame moment.

Bad News Brown was honored next with a tribute highlighting his career, including his WrestleMania II battle royal victory, as his family received a standing ovation.

Demolition followed, with a video package and speeches from Haku, The Warlord, and Arn Anderson. They reflected on the team’s dominance and legacy, as Ax and Smash received a strong ovation. Barry Darsow spoke about the team’s origins and success, thanking key figures like Mr. Fuji and their partners. Bill Eadie expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting he never expected the moment to come, closing with a lighthearted quote that drew cheers from the crowd.

Dennis Rodman’s induction brought a different energy. Introduced by Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman, Rodman appeared in full NWO attire and became visibly emotional. He spoke about his love for the wrestling business, praising WWE’s connection with its fans. Rodman reflected on his WCW appearances during his NBA career and said he would have pursued wrestling full-time if not for basketball. He thanked several key figures before ending with a tribute to Hulk Hogan and a nod to the NWO.

One of the night’s most iconic moments was honored with the induction of Hulk Hogan versus Andre the Giant from WrestleMania III. A video package celebrated the historic match, followed by Jimmy Hart leading the induction. He highlighted the massive audience that witnessed the bout and unveiled a commemorative statue honoring the moment.

Sid was also inducted, with a career retrospective airing as his family looked on from the crowd.

AJ Styles closed out the individual inductions. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows introduced him, praising his influence from TNA to WWE. Styles received a strong ovation and addressed the crowd, admitting he still feels the pull of the business but is content being with his family. He thanked everyone he worked with throughout his career and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to help guide the next generation.

The ceremony concluded with Cole and Miz wrapping up the night, bringing an end to a Hall of Fame event filled with emotional speeches, memorable appearances, and tributes to some of wrestling’s most influential figures.