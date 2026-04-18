Hulk Hogan Vs Andre The Giant WrestleMania III Clash Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

One of the most iconic matches in professional wrestling history officially took its place among the all-time greats, as Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant from WrestleMania III was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The moment was introduced with a detailed video package that revisited the scale and legacy of the bout. The package featured reflections from names like Jimmy Hart, Drew McIntyre, Wade Barrett, Shawn Michaels, and The Miz, along with archival footage including a 2014 interview with Hulk Hogan. The segment highlighted the cultural impact of the match, widely remembered for drawing a reported 93,000 fans to the Pontiac Silverdome and redefining what wrestling could be on a global stage.

Following the video, Jimmy Hart made his way to the stage alongside Nick Hogan and Robin Roussimoff to formally induct the historic encounter. While the trio represented both sides of the legendary clash, Hart was the one who addressed the crowd.

Hart reflected on the magnitude of WrestleMania III and the unforgettable atmosphere inside the stadium that night. He spoke about the once-in-a-lifetime feel of seeing Hogan and Andre the Giant collide, emphasizing how the moment transcended wrestling and became part of pop culture history. He also took time to thank those who were part of that era, including Hogan, Andre, Nick Hogan, and the late Bobby Heenan, who famously accompanied Andre to the ring.

The ceremony concluded with Hart unveiling a bronze statue commemorating the moment, capturing the instant Hogan slammed Andre in front of a record-setting crowd. The visual served as a lasting tribute to one of WWE’s most defining matches, now permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame.