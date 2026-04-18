Demolition Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame With Emotional And Nostalgic Speeches

Demolition took their place in history as the next inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame, with a presentation that celebrated one of the most dominant tag teams of their era.

A wide range of WWE names including Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Big E, The Miz, and Damian Priest shared their thoughts over a highlight package that focused heavily on the legacy of Ax and Smash. Peter Rosenberg guided viewers through their career, emphasizing their dominance as a team.

The induction itself was handled by a powerful trio. Haku, The Warlord, and Arn Anderson all stepped forward to honor Demolition, each bringing their own perspective from years of sharing the ring.

Warlord reflected on Demolition’s historic tag team title reign, while Haku spoke about competing against them alongside several partners, including Andre the Giant and Bobby Heenan, recalling their clash at WrestleMania VI and describing it as an honor. Anderson highlighted how Demolition raised the bar for tag team wrestling and paid tribute to the careers of Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow before they formed the iconic duo.

Ax and Smash then made their entrance to their classic music, drawing a strong reaction from the crowd. Barry Darsow opened the speech with humor, admitting it was no easy task following Stephanie McMahon. He recalled receiving the call from Vince McMahon nearly four decades ago and being introduced to the Demolition concept.

Darsow spoke about their championship victory over Strike Force and credited his partner Bill Eadie for leading the way inside the ring. He reflected on facing some of the greatest teams in wrestling and gave thanks to Mr. Fuji, which drew a notable response from the audience. He also acknowledged Bryan Adams, known as Crush, calling him a great partner and person, before thanking his family.

Bill Eadie followed with a heartfelt message, admitting he never expected to see this moment. He called the induction a true honor and joked that they were finally “allowed in the fraternity house,” prompting chants of “you deserve it” from the crowd.

Eadie went on to thank several influential figures including Andre the Giant, Vince McMahon Sr., Vince McMahon Jr., Antonio Inoki, and Mr. Fuji, as well as the fans and his family.

He closed the speech on a lighter note with a quote from Dumb and Dumber, saying, “I like it. I like it a lot.