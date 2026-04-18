Dennis Rodman’s Emotional Tribute Turns Confusing At WWE Hall Of Fame

Dennis Rodman brought one of the most unusual and unpredictable endings to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, wrapping up his speech with an emotional tribute that quickly turned into a puzzling Hulk Hogan-style impression that left the audience unsure how to react.

Rodman was inducted during the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, and his speech had already drawn attention due to his deep ties to WCW and the nWo. As he spoke, the tone shifted multiple times, with Rodman moving between topics and showing visible emotion, particularly when reflecting on Hulk Hogan and his son, Nick Hogan.

During one heartfelt moment, Rodman spoke about the challenges Nick Hogan has faced and emphasized how Hulk Hogan remained by his son’s side through it all. The sincerity of that portion stood out, as Rodman appeared genuinely moved before transitioning into a tribute to Hogan’s larger than life legacy.

However, as the speech neared its conclusion, things took a sudden turn. Rodman began delivering what sounded like an impression of Hogan, blending references to Hulkamania, statues, and familiar catchphrases in a way that quickly became difficult to follow.

“But here we go, guys. Here's the ending. Here's the ending right here. I love the fact when you can sit there, hold your head up high and see Hulkamania. The statue, brother. That statue, brother. And I wonder what it took so long. What took so long?”

The closing moments became even more chaotic, with Rodman continuing to string together phrases that left the audience confused.

“You know, I hope you guys don't laugh at this. A friend of mine, Hulk Hogan, told me, he said, what's she gonna do brother when the HulkaMania with the 24 inch pythons get a hold of you, brother? Try, try. What are you gonna do?”

Rodman eventually brought things to a close by leaning back into his nWo roots, ending on a more familiar note tied to his wrestling past.

“Thank you guys for coming out, man. Thank you guys for having me and love is in the one, baby. NWO for life.”