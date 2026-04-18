Stephanie McMahon’s Hall Of Fame Speech Sparks Vince Chants And B+ Player Callback

Stephanie McMahon’s 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction delivered a mix of emotional tributes, unexpected reactions, and a few tongue in cheek moments that had fans buzzing throughout the night.

The ceremony in Las Vegas opened with Stephanie taking the stage as the first inductee, surrounded by her family including Linda McMahon, Triple H, and her three daughters. What started as a heartfelt and reflective speech quickly turned into one of the most talked about segments of the night.

One of the biggest surprises came when Stephanie mentioned her father, Vince McMahon. Despite his long absence from WWE programming and the controversy surrounding him, the crowd erupted with cheers. The reaction only grew louder as chants of “Thank you, Vince!” echoed around the arena. Given how WWE has distanced itself from Vince in recent years, the response caught many off guard and became an instant talking point.

Stephanie acknowledged the moment with a slight grin, appearing amused by the unexpected energy from the crowd. It created a strange but memorable contrast between the company’s current stance and the fans’ reaction in real time.

As the speech continued, things took a lighter and more entertaining turn. After sharing deeply personal stories about her career and family, Stephanie flipped a switch and leaned back into her on screen persona as the Billion Dollar Princess. That shift brought a playful edge to the segment and injected some humor into the ceremony.

In one standout moment, she referenced the infamous “B+ Player” line, a callback to the storyline that once targeted Daniel Bryan. This time, however, she jokingly aimed the label at Sami Zayn, catching the audience off guard and drawing laughs from those who remembered the original angle. The callback worked as both a nod to WWE history and a cheeky way to keep her character alive even during a Hall of Fame speech.

The crowd cheered when Vince McMahon was mentioned and chanted “Thank you, Vince.”#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/aTYOHykIGE , WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 18, 2026