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Sandman Retires After Final Match With Mick Foley By His Side

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
Sandman Retires After Final Match With Mick Foley By His Side

Mick Foley made a surprise return, stepping in to back Sandman during his final match against Invisible Man at GCW Spring Break X. The unexpected assist gave Sandman a boost in a bout that carried major emotional weight, but it ultimately was not enough to change the outcome.

Despite Foley’s involvement, Sandman came up short in what was billed as his last match, officially bringing his in-ring career to a close. The loss marks the end of an era for the hardcore icon, who received a notable send-off on the Spring Break X stage.

Sandman leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of the most influential figures in hardcore wrestling. Best known for his time in ECW, he became a multi time ECW World Heavyweight Champion and a defining face of the promotion’s extreme style. His entrance through the crowd with a kendo stick and beer in hand became iconic, while his willingness to endure punishment helped shape the identity of hardcore wrestling for generations. His impact also extended to WWE and beyond, where his reputation as a fearless and uncompromising performer remained intact.

WNS wishes The Sandman all the best in his retirement!

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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