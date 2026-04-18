Stephanie McMahon Closes Hall Of Fame Speech With Heel Turn Moment

Stephanie McMahon’s induction featured an extended presentation led by her family, combining personal reflections with an overview of her impact on WWE both on screen and behind the scenes.

Her daughters Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn McMahon were introduced first, joined by Linda McMahon.

Aurora, the eldest, opened the speeches. She referenced her role as the oldest child with a light remark before focusing on her mother’s career. She spoke about Stephanie breaking through in a male dominated industry and contributing to the evolution of WWE’s women’s division, including its progression to main event matches at WrestleMania. Aurora also credited Stephanie for instilling values such as discipline, confidence, and perseverance, describing her as both a role model and a source of inspiration.

Murphy followed, identifying herself as the middle child and focusing more on Stephanie’s character. She described her as highly empathetic and highlighted her work with Connor's Cure, the pediatric cancer initiative inspired by Connor Michalek. Murphy emphasized that Stephanie’s involvement extended beyond WWE obligations, noting her dedication to supporting children and families affected by cancer. She also spoke about her mother’s personality, including her sense of humor and strong presence, while acknowledging her influence during WWE’s women’s evolution.

Vaughn, the youngest, provided a more personal perspective. She described Stephanie’s energy and support at home, including shared moments that helped her feel comfortable pursuing her own interests. Vaughn spoke about feeling different within a family closely tied to athletics and WWE, but said Stephanie encouraged her individuality. During this segment, the broadcast showed Paul Levesque in the audience reacting emotionally.

Linda McMahon delivered the final induction speech. She acknowledged her own bias as Stephanie’s mother before praising her daughters’ remarks. Linda then outlined Stephanie’s early involvement in WWE following college, noting that she entered a company already led by family members including Vince McMahon and her brother Shane. She described Stephanie as adapting quickly to the business, calling her a natural performer with strong communication skills and on screen presence. Linda also referenced Stephanie’s recognition outside of WWE, including being named among influential business figures by Forbes and her participation in leadership programs such as the Henry Crown Fellowship. She closed by reflecting on Stephanie’s development from childhood to adulthood and her role as a mother.

Stephanie McMahon then took the stage to deliver her acceptance speech. She began by thanking her daughters and discussing her journey to parenthood, noting that she and Paul Levesque were previously told they might not be able to have children. She credited both medical support and faith for their family.

She shared several personal anecdotes about her daughters, including their individual personalities and experiences growing up around WWE. She also acknowledged her parents, with the mention of Vince McMahon drawing a noticeable reaction from the audience.

Stephanie then reflected on her upbringing within the wrestling business, recalling early exposure to WWE talent and operations. She referenced figures such as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Roddy Piper, and The Iron Sheik, describing how being around larger than life personalities shaped her understanding of the industry. She also mentioned learning aspects of television production and creative from WWE staff, including time spent observing how shows were written and produced.

She highlighted WWE’s philanthropic efforts, particularly Connor’s Cure, and introduced a guest connected to the initiative who had exceeded early medical expectations. The moment received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Stephanie continued by acknowledging a wide range of WWE talent and colleagues from different eras, offering brief thanks to several names across the company’s history.

She closed the speech by addressing Paul Levesque directly, describing their relationship and his importance in her life. She reflected on her time away from WWE and her eventual return, stating that the company remains a central part of her identity and referring to it as a lasting home for those involved in it.