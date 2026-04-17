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Nattie Neidhart Shares Iconic Middle Finger Moment With Steve Austin In Backstage Bloodsport Photo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Nattie Neidhart Shares Iconic Middle Finger Moment With Steve Austin In Backstage Bloodsport Photo


Nattie Neidhart delivered a standout moment at Bloodsport XV, and it did not stay confined to the ring.

Following her hard hitting clash with Shayna Baszler, Nattie shared backstage photos with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who was in attendance. One shot quickly stole the spotlight, capturing both of them side by side, flipping the middle finger in a pose synonymous with Austin’s Attitude Era legacy.

The image instantly sparked attention, blending nostalgia with Nattie’s post fight momentum as she matched Austin’s energy in a bold, rebellious moment fans instantly recognized.

Austin’s presence alone turned heads, but this backstage link up added another layer, especially with Nattie still unbeaten coming out of Bloodsport XV.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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