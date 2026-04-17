WWE Smackdown Results – April 17, 2026

WrestleMania weekend has arrived, and the final Friday Night SmackDown before the biggest show of the year delivered a loaded, chaotic, and story driven night that pushed multiple rivalries to the edge ahead of WrestleMania 42.

The broadcast opened with a powerful video celebrating WrestleMania’s legacy, featuring a mix of current stars and legends reflecting on what the event means to them. From CM Punk and Roman Reigns to Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, the message was clear this is the stage that defines careers.

Once inside the arena, the camera quickly shifted to a packed backstage scene. Jade Cargill arrived flanked by Michin and B Fab, while Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Randy Orton were all shown preparing for the night. Nick Aldis approached Pat McAfee and handed him a contract, teasing a looming business decision. McAfee signed it without hesitation, while Orton brushed it off and headed straight to the ring.

Randy Orton opened the show with intensity. He admitted he does not need Pat McAfee, but emphasized that he wants him around because of his honesty. Orton then shifted focus to Cody Rhodes, delivering a personal breakdown of their history. He recalled moments where he supported Rhodes only to feel overlooked in return, repeatedly stating that Rhodes takes from everyone around him. Orton framed WrestleMania as his chance to repair his legacy, promising to do it with an RKO.

Backstage, McAfee and Orton quickly left the arena together in McAfee’s truck, adding mystery to what their next move could be.

Match 1 Eight Man Tag Team Street Fight

MFT defeated The Wyatt Sick6

This match immediately descended into chaos before the bell even settled. Weapons were introduced early, including kendo sticks, steel steps, trash cans, and chairs. Talla Tonga stood out with his raw power, taking out multiple opponents with Samoan Drops in rapid succession. Erick Rowan countered with a massive suicide dive through the ropes that wiped out the opposition on the outside.

Solo Sikoa took control during the middle portion, repeatedly targeting Uncle Howdy with weapon shots and even taunting him by claiming ownership of the lantern symbolism. Nikki Cross made an impact with a top rope crossbody to the outside, but the numbers game remained a factor. The closing sequence saw Sikoa deliver a Solo Spike to Howdy for the win. After the match, tension brewed as Tama Tonga looked visibly frustrated, hinting at cracks within MFT despite the victory.

A lighter backstage moment followed as R Truth confused Damian Priest with his unique take on The New Day, adding comedic relief before their title defense.

Earlier in the day, The Miz and Maryse renewed their vows in a segment that quickly fell apart when Danhausen interrupted. A mistimed line from the officiant led to Danhausen “cursing” Maryse, and the situation spiraled into chaos as Maryse ended up face first in the cake after a scuffle.

Jacob Fatu then made a statement in dramatic fashion, arriving in a police car. Standing on top of the vehicle, he addressed Drew McIntyre directly. Fatu dismissed any embarrassment tied to his past and flipped the narrative, saying McIntyre’s attempts to shame him only fueled his aggression. He promised to dominate their unsanctioned match, warning that nothing will hold him back.

Match 2 WWE Tag Team Championship

R Truth and Damian Priest defeated The New Day

The champions weathered a strong showing from The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller worked well as a unit early, isolating Truth and creating openings. However, subtle miscommunication between them began to show. Priest shifted the momentum with a burst of offense, including a rope walk crossbody and a series of strikes. The finish came when Priest and Truth connected with a 3D on Waller to retain the titles.

A heated in ring segment followed featuring Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley. Ripley called out Cargill for always surrounding herself with backup, challenging her to stand alone. Cargill responded with confidence, mocking Ripley and claiming she has only thrived because of a weak division. The exchange escalated with insults and tension, ending with Cargill walking away while Ripley stared her down.

Match 3 Women’s United States Championship Number One Contender Match

Tiffany Stratton defeated Jordynne Grace

This was a highly competitive and physical match. Grace showcased her strength with multiple slams and a folding powerbomb that nearly secured the win. Stratton countered with agility, escaping a vertebreaker attempt and landing a stunner. Both women traded strikes in the center of the ring before Stratton took control. She sealed the victory with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, earning a title shot against Giulia.

Trick Williams then entered with a serious tone, calling out Sami Zayn. What began as a comedic segment with a Gingerbread Man mascot quickly turned intense. Zayn vented frustration about fan reactions and questioned Williams’ readiness. The confrontation turned physical, with Zayn attacking first, but Williams recovered and hit Trick Shot to stand tall.

Match 4 Tag Team Match

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley ended in no contest

The match barely had time to develop before chaos erupted. Nia Jax and Lash Legend stormed the ring and attacked all four competitors. The brawl left everyone laid out, reinforcing the unstable nature of the women’s tag team division heading into WrestleMania.

Match 5 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Royce Keys won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

With a massive field, eliminations came quickly and often. Standout moments included rapid exits from several high profile names and a chaotic closing stretch. The final four came down to Otis, Aleister Black, Talla Tonga, and Royce Keys. Black nearly shifted momentum with a big strike, but Keys capitalized, eliminating him before focusing on Tonga. After countering a chokeslam attempt, Keys delivered a spinebuster and sent Tonga over the top rope to secure the victory and a major career moment.

The show closed with Cody Rhodes addressing Randy Orton’s earlier comments. Before he could fully respond, CM Punk interrupted. The tone shifted to mutual respect as both champions reflected on their journeys. Punk advised Rhodes to stay focused on Orton, while Rhodes praised Punk’s comeback and influence, even comparing him to Shawn Michaels. Rhodes suggested Punk could become the new Mr WrestleMania, and the two shared a moment of respect as the show ended with them standing together before the biggest weekend of the year.