Nigel McGuinness Targets Final Pure Title Run At ROH Supercard Of Honor

Nigel McGuinness is stepping back into the ring at ROH Supercard of Honor next month, and he has his sights set on one more run at championship gold.

In a video posted to social media, the former ROH World Champion responded to Josh Woods, who has been building momentum with a 3-0 record since falling to current Pure Champion Lee Moriarty in March. Woods recently issued an open challenge on ROH TV, and McGuinness wasted no time answering it.

“If you can’t beat me, you can’t beat Lee,” McGuinness said. “And if you can’t beat me, Lee… I want one more shot for the Pure title. If I can’t beat you a third time, I’ll go quietly into the night.”

McGuinness has officially accepted Woods’ challenge for Supercard of Honor, which takes place Friday, May 15 in Salisbury, Maryland. The bout will be contested under Pure Rules and marks the first-ever meeting between the two.

Now 50 years old, McGuinness has been selective with his in-ring appearances since returning to action in 2024 at All In London, ending a 13-year absence. Since then, he has competed seven more times, including a pair of matches against Moriarty. Their most recent clash came in a 30 minute Iron Man match at Final Battle in December.

ROH Supercard of Honor is shaping up with several key matches already confirmed:

Nigel McGuinness vs Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match

ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs Maya World vs Trish Adora vs Yuka Sakazaki vs Billie Starkz vs Persephone in a Survival of the Fittest match

ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Diamante