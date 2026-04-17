Brooke Hogan Regrets Removing Herself From Hulk Hogan’s Will Before His Death

Brooke Hogan is speaking candidly about a deeply personal choice she made before the passing of Hulk Hogan and why she now looks back on it with regret.

During an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Brooke revealed that she chose to remove herself from her father’s will due to serious fears for her safety at the time. She stressed that the decision had nothing to do with money, but everything to do with protecting herself and her family from situations unfolding behind the scenes.

“There were situations that had me so scared. I really took myself off the will because I was actually scared for myself, my family, my safety.”

Brooke explained that fear ultimately outweighed everything else, saying no financial gain could justify the risk she believed she was facing.

“There’s not enough money in the world that would matter with what I felt I was facing.”

Now, however, she admits the emotional weight of that decision has lingered following her father’s passing.

“I regret that decision. Not because of the money I’ve never been about the money but because now I don’t have a seat at the table.”

Hulk Hogan passed away in 2025 at the age of 71 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Florida. In the time since, WWE has continued to celebrate his legacy, including honoring him with a bronze statue and spotlighting his career in an upcoming Netflix documentary.