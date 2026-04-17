Josh Barnett Announces Bloodsport Hiatus After WrestleMania Weekend Show

Josh Barnett dropped a surprising update following Bloodsport XV that could signal the end of an era for WrestleMania weekend.

After defeating Yuji Nagata in the main event, Barnett told the crowd that Bloodsport is going on hiatus for the foreseeable future. The announcement caught many off guard, especially given the event’s steady rise as a staple attraction during WrestleMania weekend.

Barnett acknowledged fans may not agree with the decision and said he has his reasons, but chose not to go into detail publicly.

Bloodsport began in 2018 under Matt Riddle before Barnett took over in 2019 after Riddle joined WWE. Since then, Barnett helped grow it into a respected brand, showcasing talent from AEW, NJPW, and WWE.

The concept also expanded internationally, with events held in Japan and England, elevating it beyond a one-off show. Barnett also thanked Brett Lauderdale for his support in helping the event evolve over the years.

Known for its no-ropes ring and MMA-influenced style, Bloodsport carved out a unique space in wrestling. With Barnett stepping away, its future is now unclear, and WrestleMania weekend may feel the loss.