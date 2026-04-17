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Tiffany Stratton Earns Women’s United States Title Shot On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Tiffany Stratton Earns Women’s United States Title Shot On SmackDown

WWE SmackDown delivered its final stop before WrestleMania 42 on April 17, and the energy inside Las Vegas carried throughout the night. By the time the show hit its closing stretch, a major shift had taken place in the women’s division.

Jordynne Grace and Tiffany Stratton collided in a high stakes number one contender’s match for the Women’s United States Championship, with the bout positioned late in the second hour. The pressure was clear from the opening bell, as both women pushed the pace knowing what was on the line.

The crowd stayed invested throughout, with Stratton entering as the slight favorite, though Grace earned strong backing of her own as the match unfolded. Momentum swung back and forth, with both competitors showcasing their strengths in a tightly contested battle.

In the end, it was Stratton who capitalized. She connected with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to secure a decisive victory, earning herself the next opportunity at Giulia and the Women’s United States Championship.

The win marks an important step forward for Stratton. A former Women’s Champion, she has been working to reestablish herself since returning from time away. Now, she firmly places herself back in the title picture with a clear path ahead.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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