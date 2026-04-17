Royce Keys Wins Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE SmackDown

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal made its return during the April 17 episode of SmackDown in Las Vegas, bringing together a packed field of competitors all looking to build momentum heading into WrestleMania 42. While the match delivered the expected chaos, the closing stretch shifted the spotlight firmly onto one rising name.

With 25 Superstars filling the ring, the action broke down quickly as bodies were sent flying over the top rope in rapid succession. The pace never slowed, turning the contest into a test of awareness as much as strength.

Royce Keys outlasts the field to win Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

When it was all said and done, Royce Keys stood alone. He secured the victory by eliminating Talla Tonga in the final moments, capping off an impressive performance. Tonga attempted to end things with a chokeslam, but Keys slipped free, planted him with a spinebuster, and followed up with a powerful clothesline to seal the win.

The match wasted no time getting underway, with Kit Wilson becoming the first elimination after stumbling over Johnny Gargano and losing his footing. From there, the ring cleared out at a relentless pace. Aleister Black sent Joe Hendry packing, while Tonga dominated stretches of the match, including a standout elimination of Rey Fenix with a mid air chokeslam.

Keys, meanwhile, picked his moments. He eliminated Psycho Clown earlier in the bout and later removed Black from the equation, steadily building toward the final phase without overextending himself.

The last three came down to Keys, Tonga, and Otis, giving the finish a hard hitting feel. Otis mounted a brief comeback before Tonga shut him down with a big boot, leaving the final showdown between Tonga and Keys. That is where Keys turned the tide, countering at the perfect moment to take control and punch his ticket to victory.

The win continues a strong run for Keys following his debut earlier this year, adding a major accolade to his growing résumé. With WrestleMania 42 just around the corner, his stock is clearly on the rise and this victory puts him firmly in the conversation as one to watch.