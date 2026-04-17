Jacob Fatu Rolls Into SmackDown In Cop Car Before WrestleMania 42

Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre are turning up the intensity at just the right time, pushing their rivalry into dangerous territory as WrestleMania 42 approaches. On the April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown, Fatu made a statement that instantly flipped the narrative surrounding him.

The segment centered on the growing hostility between the two, with McIntyre repeatedly trying to get under Fatu’s skin by referencing his past and orchestrating a public “arrest” to humiliate him. This time, however, things didn’t go according to McIntyre’s plan.

Jacob Fatu arrives in a cop car on WWE SmackDown

Sirens echoed through the arena before a police car rolled onto the stage, bringing the crowd to attention. An officer stepped out and opened the door, revealing Fatu, who emerged and climbed onto the vehicle with a microphone in hand.

Fatu addressed the situation head on, making it clear that being handcuffed in front of his family didn’t break him. Instead, he embraced it, stating he has no shame in his past and refuses to let McIntyre define who he is today. He also shut down any idea of fear, insisting he is a different man now and not someone who can be intimidated.

Turning his focus to their upcoming Unsanctioned Match, Fatu promised chaos. With no rules, no officials, and no limits, he warned that nothing and no one would be able to stop what he plans to do. He even claimed that not even a SWAT team could prevent him from taking McIntyre apart.

The confrontation follows last week’s vicious assault by McIntyre. After Fatu picked up a win over Tama Tonga, McIntyre launched a brutal post match attack that left a lasting impact.

Using chairs and steel steps, McIntyre dismantled Fatu before planting him with a Future Shock DDT on the floor. He then handcuffed Fatu to the ring post and continued the assault, leaving him battered and bloodied.

That moment pushed this rivalry past the point of no return, setting the stage for a violent showdown at WrestleMania.