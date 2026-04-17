Maryse’s WWE Return Descends Into Chaos On SmackDown

Maryse made her long awaited return to WWE television during the April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas, but the celebration quickly spiraled out of control.

The segment was built around a vow renewal ceremony with The Miz, aiming to deliver a feel good moment heading into WrestleMania 42. That tone didn’t last long once an unexpected interruption turned things upside down.

The ceremony, led by Kit Wilson, began smoothly as Miz and Maryse started to reaffirm their vows. That changed when Danhausen stormed in and inserted himself into the proceedings, claiming multiple roles in the ceremony as the situation quickly unraveled.

Things took a bizarre turn when Wilson misspoke at a key moment, accidentally telling Danhausen he could “curse the bride” instead of prompting the couple to kiss. Danhausen wasted no time, immediately declaring Maryse cursed and continuing his ongoing run of chaotic antics since arriving in WWE.

Miz reacted instantly and went after Danhausen, but the scuffle led to an unfortunate mishap. Maryse was knocked forward and ended up face first in the wedding cake, turning the romantic segment into complete mayhem.

The moment only added to Danhausen’s growing presence on WWE programming, with his so called curse streak now reportedly sitting at nine wins without a loss as he continues to cause disruption wherever he appears.

For Maryse, the segment marked her first on screen appearance since Evolution 2, following time away to focus on her health and family. While the intention was to reintroduce her alongside Miz, the chaotic ending left a far different impression.

The storyline also keeps Danhausen tied to Miz in recent weeks, as he continues to target the former WWE Champion. With WrestleMania 42 approaching, the segment throws another unpredictable twist into Miz’s path, one that fell apart just as quickly as the cake.