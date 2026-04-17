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Wyatt Sicks’ Future In Doubt After Brutal SmackDown Loss Before WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Wyatt Sicks’ Future In Doubt After Brutal SmackDown Loss Before WrestleMania 42

The go home episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 42 has left fans questioning what comes next for the Wyatt Sicks following a major loss on April 17, 2026.

The chaotic street fight saw Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tama Tonga collide with Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy. Weapons were used throughout, with kendo sticks, chairs, and steel steps all coming into play as the action spilled outside the ring.

One of the most surprising moments came when Rowan launched himself onto Talla Tonga in an unexpected aerial move, adding to the unpredictable nature of the fight.

Despite showing flashes of control, the Wyatt Sicks lost momentum late. Interference and a string of heavy shots allowed their opponents to take over, with Sikoa sealing the victory after driving a Samoan Spike into Uncle Howdy.

The aftermath added another layer of intrigue, as tension appeared within the winning side, highlighted by a cold stare from Tama Tonga directed at Sikoa.

Online reaction was swift, and largely critical. Many fans are now questioning the direction of the Wyatt Sicks, with some suggesting the defeat could mark a turning point for the group. Others pointed to a recurring issue, with Uncle Howdy once again taking the fall in a high profile match.

There is also growing frustration around repetition. Since returning, the faction has leaned heavily into dark, chaotic segments without securing enough meaningful wins to reinforce their credibility. That has sparked speculation that WWE could be adjusting its long term plans for the group.

Their on screen identity has also become a talking point. While their presentation leans into horror style elements, they have at times been framed more like anti heroes, creating a disconnect that has made it difficult for audiences to fully invest.

Earlier injuries and time away from television slowed their momentum, and although the move from RAW to SmackDown in 2025 was meant to reset their trajectory, it has yet to deliver the impact many expected.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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