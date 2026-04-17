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Sami Zayn Calls On Kendrick Lamar After Trick Williams Diss Track

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Sami Zayn Calls On Kendrick Lamar After Trick Williams Diss Track

Sami Zayn and Trick Williams’ road to WrestleMania 42 has taken a wild turn, blending wrestling with hip hop culture in a way few expected.

The tension escalated earlier this week when Lil Yachty joined forces with Trick Williams to drop a diss track titled “Gingerbread Man.” The track didn’t hold back, firing shots directly at Sami Zayn ahead of their United States Championship showdown in Las Vegas.

The lyrics take aim at Zayn’s recent struggles, mock his past involvement with The Bloodline, and question whether he has been the same competitor since stepping away from the group. Williams positions himself as the future of WWE throughout the track, even warning Zayn not to “cry” when he takes his spot.

Their rivalry has been heating up for weeks with a mix of verbal jabs and physical confrontations. Things reached another level when Zayn struck Lil Yachty with a Helluva Kick at ringside, pulling the music world deeper into the storyline.

Interestingly, fan reactions have started to shift. While Zayn has long been a fan favorite, the energy and crossover appeal brought by Williams and Yachty has started winning over sections of the crowd.

Instead of firing back with his own diss track, Zayn chose a different approach. Taking to social media, he tagged Kendrick Lamar and wrote, “@kendricklamar need your help with something hmu.”

The move was a clear nod to Lamar’s high profile rap battle history, adding another layer of realism to the feud. It also shows Zayn leaning into the hip hop theme rather than avoiding it.

Williams, meanwhile, has fully embraced that direction. He has previously spoken about drawing inspiration from hip hop culture for his promos, citing the film Hustle and Flow and rapper Al Kapone as influences behind his “Whoop That Trick” chant. His alliance with Lil Yachty only strengthens that persona as he heads into one of the biggest matches of his career.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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