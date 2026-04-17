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Randy Orton Clarifies Pat McAfee Alliance Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Randy Orton Clarifies Pat McAfee Alliance Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Randy Orton addressed his connection with Pat McAfee during the April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown, delivering a message that landed somewhere in the middle. It was not a full backing, but it was far from a dismissal.

With WrestleMania 42 just around the corner, Orton’s association with McAfee continues to be a major factor heading into his Undisputed WWE Championship showdown with Cody Rhodes.

Inside the ring, the Viper made his stance clear. He is not relying on McAfee, but he is choosing to keep him close. “I don’t need Pat McAfee. The truth is, I want him,” Orton stated, making a sharp distinction between needing help and wanting it.

He went on to praise McAfee as “the only straight shooter in this whole company,” pointing to his honesty as a key reason for keeping him in his corner. According to Orton, that blunt approach is exactly what is driving him toward capturing a 15th world championship, a goal he intends to achieve with an RKO on the grand stage.

Earlier in the night, McAfee was seen backstage being handed a contract by Nick Aldis, signing it almost immediately after a brief pause. Not long after, Orton made his entrance alone, reinforcing the idea that while the two are aligned, they are not entering this fight side by side in the traditional sense.

The alliance traces back to early April, when McAfee inserted himself into the rivalry by attacking Rhodes and revealing his role as Orton’s advisor. Since then, the pairing has divided opinion. Rhodes has brushed McAfee off as a “garnish” compared to the “steak” he sees in Orton.

Even so, Orton’s latest remarks suggest this partnership is not about spectacle. It is about clarity and purpose.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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