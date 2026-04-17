Watch Roman Reigns Relax With Custom Title Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns is already acting like he owns WrestleMania week, and his latest move in Las Vegas only reinforces that mindset.

Ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship clash with CM Punk, Roman Reigns dropped a slick promo video that leans fully into his “Tribal Chief” persona. The bout is set to headline WrestleMania Sunday and marks their first major singles collision in years, with tensions running high on a deeply personal level.

The rivalry reignited after Reigns won the Royal Rumble and chose Punk as his opponent on RAW, making it clear their history was far from settled. Since then, both men have traded sharp verbal shots while projecting total confidence heading into the biggest stage of them all.

In the video posted to X, Reigns is seen relaxing poolside at the Luxor in Las Vegas, draped in a white robe with sunglasses on, kicking back with a drink in hand. The visual presentation pushes a clear message of dominance and success, amplified by casino-style sound effects hinting at big winnings. He captioned the post, “Can’t Stop Winning. @LuxorLV #WrestleMania,” tying his lifestyle directly to his in-ring success.

A standout feature in the clip is the custom Luxor-themed championship belt. Designed specifically for WrestleMania festivities, the limited-edition piece blends traditional WWE styling with a unique twist. Alongside its classic black strap and oversized plates, the belt doubles as a functional item, capable of acting as a cooler and flask thanks to an insulated compartment.

With “LUXOR LAS VEGAS” branded across it, the title serves as both a promotional piece and a statement accessory. Reigns, meanwhile, looks completely at ease, embracing the luxury and spotlight.