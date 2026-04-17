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AEW Confirms Darby Allin’s First Title Defense Against

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
AEW Confirms Darby Allin’s First Title Defense Against

Darby Allin’s first defense of the AEW World Championship is locked in, and the confirmation came straight from Tony Khan.

Khan announced that Darby Allin will put the title on the line against Tommaso Ciampa on the April 22, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite. The match was set after Ciampa stepped up immediately following his recent win, calling his shot against the newly crowned champion.

While promoting the upcoming Dynamite, Khan made it clear the title clash is official for Wednesday night.

“AEW World Title @DarbyAllin vs @MrTommasoCiampa. After his win Wednesday, Tommaso Ciampa made a challenge to the World Champion! Darby Allin has accepted: Darby vs Ciampa for the World Title THIS WEDNESDAY!”

This will be Allin’s first defense since capturing the championship from MJF at the Spring BreakThru special on April 15, setting up a high stakes showdown just one week into his reign.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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