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Big Vito Confrontation Turns Physical With “Bad Ass Construction Worker” In Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Big Vito Confrontation Turns Physical With “Bad Ass Construction Worker” In Las Vegas

Things didn’t stay online for long. The ongoing issues between Big Vito and the self-proclaimed “Bad Ass Construction Worker” turned physical in Las Vegas on April 17, 2026.

After months of back-and-forth, the two finally crossed paths at a local event, and it didn’t take long for tensions to explode.

Video from the scene shows the moment things got out of hand. The man calling himself the Bad Ass Construction Worker made the first move, shoving Vito and putting his hands on him. Vito instantly fired back, overpowering him and grabbing him by the hair as the situation escalated.

The construction worker tried to fight back but couldn’t shift momentum. Vito dragged him onto a nearby merch table and landed shots as the chaos unfolded. In the middle of it all, Vito made his message clear.

“You f**** ahole, don't ever put your f*** hand on me again. You understand mother******? Huh!?”

People nearby rushed in before it got worse. D’Lo Brown was among those who stepped in, calming Vito down while the other man backed off and left the area. Brown remained with Vito afterward, helping keep things from flaring up again.

This didn’t come out of nowhere. The situation has been building for months, with the construction worker repeatedly targeting Vito in viral videos.

Back on February 25, 2026, Vito attempted to shut it all down publicly, brushing off the insults and making it clear he wasn’t interested in continuing things.

“Nah, I gave him two minutes on a twitter post while I waited for the hot tub to warm up 🤣. He should spend his 15 minute on breaks calling a dentist, and a mental health care professional. Will not be addressing this further, but as a kindness, I will refer him to one of my colleagues. Have a blessed day 👌.”

That didn’t stop anything. The construction worker fired back almost immediately, claiming victory and doubling down with more insults, including shots at Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

“After making that boring piece of crap wrestler Veto cry all over the Internet, I decided to check out Juggalo Championship Wrestling. God, that's a sht fcking product.”

He continued, taking aim at the promotion’s leadership and referencing Vince Russo while claiming the company had the wrong direction.

“And then I looked a little more into it, and it's the loudmouth piece of crap that ran WCW into the ground with his sitty ideas (Vince Russo) running it makes sense.”

“Y' all should have hired Bischoff. He would have had Veto in the back, drying off Wrestler Sweat where he fcking belongs.”

The insults kept coming, with the construction worker dismissing Vito’s career and insisting the entire situation was about gaining attention online.

“Because that guy's been a backup in every promotion he's been in. Yeah, fck you, losers. Bunch of loser inbreds. 50 fans with crappy ICP tattoos. Yeah, dude. Use you to get relevant? Got you to cry all over the Internet, bitch.”

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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