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WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SPOILER: WWE SmackDown Opening and Closing Revealed For April 17 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
SPOILER: WWE SmackDown Opening and Closing Revealed For April 17 Episode

WWE has mapped out how tonight’s SmackDown will play out, with a clear focus on building momentum heading into WrestleMania 42.

Randy Orton is currently scheduled to kick things off, setting the tone right out of the gate. With his showdown looming on the grand stage, WWE appears ready to lean on one of its biggest names early to grab attention and drive momentum into the rest of the show.

There is also talk of an unadvertised tag team match being added to the lineup. The bout is expected to feature R-Truth teaming with Damian Priest against the duo of Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller, giving the show an extra layer despite not being officially announced.

The current plan has the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal positioned as the final match of the night. That gives the annual showcase a prominent late spot on the card, allowing a large group of Superstars to create a chaotic and high energy finish inside the ring.

The battle royal has become a staple of WrestleMania weekend over the years, often serving as a platform for breakout moments. By placing it at the end of the in ring action, WWE is leaning into its unpredictability to close out the matches on a strong note.

After that, the show is set to wrap up with Cody Rhodes on the microphone. Rhodes is advertised to address Randy Orton, keeping their WrestleMania clash front and center as the final message fans hear before the weekend begins.

Here is how the SmackDown lineup currently looks for April 17, 2026:

  • Jordynne Grace vs Tiffany Stratton for a Women’s United States Championship number one contender spot
  • Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
  • Cody Rhodes responds to Randy Orton
  • Jacob Fatu speaks following Drew McIntyre’s attack
  • Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
  • Street Fight Wyatt Sicks vs The MFTs
  • R Truth and Damian Priest vs Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller

With the battle royal closing the in ring portion and Rhodes expected to deliver the final promo, WWE is clearly aiming to send viewers into WrestleMania weekend with one of its biggest stars firmly in focus.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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