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Join The WNS Discord For SmackDown And Hall Of Fame Discussion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Join The WNS Discord For SmackDown And Hall Of Fame Discussion

WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend has officially arrived and fan excitement is reaching another level, with conversations building across every major WWE event leading into the biggest weekend of the year.

With SmackDown set to kick things off and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony bringing together some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, fans are looking for a place to share reactions, predictions, and live thoughts as it all unfolds.

The WNS Discord is quickly becoming a go to hub for that conversation, offering a space where fans can jump in and talk everything from match expectations to surprise moments and Hall of Fame inductions as they happen.

Whether it is breaking down SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania or reacting in real time to emotional speeches during the Hall of Fame, the server is designed to keep fans connected throughout the entire weekend.

 

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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