Roman Reigns Teases WWE Exit If He Loses At WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns has added a dramatic layer of uncertainty heading into his clash with CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 42.

In a recent in character sit down interview released on WWE’s official YouTube channel, Reigns spoke with Michael Cole about what the future could hold following their night two main event showdown. The Tribal Chief made it clear that the outcome of the match carries major consequences for him personally and professionally.

“If I lose to CM Punk at WrestleMania, I don’t belong in the WWE anymore,” Reigns said. “I think if I were to lose on Sunday, I’d say my work is done.”

Reigns also suggested that a victory would represent something bigger than just another championship win, hinting it could help restore WWE’s standing at the top. However, defeat could signal the end of his run altogether, at least in his own eyes.

With speculation continuing around his contract status beyond WrestleMania, the stakes feel even higher. While there is a belief that his current deal may be nearing its end, Reigns has recently expressed confidence in his physical condition at 40 years old and indicated he still has more to contribute while looking to make the most of his time in the company.

The match itself carries championship implications as well, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. A win for Reigns would mark his first title reign since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, adding even more significance to an already high pressure main event.