WWE WrestleMania 42 Stage Revealed With Major Design Changes In Las Vegas

Fans have now been given a clear preview of what to expect from the WWE WrestleMania 42 stage in Las Vegas, and it is already turning heads ahead of the big weekend.
With construction continuing inside Allegiant Stadium, a new video shared by Chris Denker has revealed the full layout of the set. The design confirms earlier reports, showcasing a unique setup that stands apart from recent WrestleMania presentations.
The stage features seating positioned on both sides, creating a more immersive atmosphere for fans inside the stadium. Two large column structures with balcony-style platforms frame the entrance ramp, giving the set a more layered and theatrical feel. Another major change is the relocation of the pyro setup, which has been moved behind the stage to accommodate the expanded seating arrangement and new visual presentation.
WrestleMania 42 is set to take place across two nights, Saturday and Sunday, with a stacked lineup already confirmed.
Saturday’s card includes:
Sunday’s lineup includes:
With a fresh stage design and a loaded match card, WrestleMania 42 is shaping up to deliver a very different visual and in-ring experience across both nights in Las Vegas.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS, Wrestling News Source ⚡️ (@WNSource) April 17, 2026
WWE #WrestleMania 42 stage has been revealed and it is MASSIVE! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BVSnETpRA2
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