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WWE WrestleMania 42 Stage Revealed With Major Design Changes In Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
WWE WrestleMania 42 Stage Revealed With Major Design Changes In Las Vegas

Fans have now been given a clear preview of what to expect from the WWE WrestleMania 42 stage in Las Vegas, and it is already turning heads ahead of the big weekend.

With construction continuing inside Allegiant Stadium, a new video shared by Chris Denker has revealed the full layout of the set. The design confirms earlier reports, showcasing a unique setup that stands apart from recent WrestleMania presentations.

The stage features seating positioned on both sides, creating a more immersive atmosphere for fans inside the stadium. Two large column structures with balcony-style platforms frame the entrance ramp, giving the set a more layered and theatrical feel. Another major change is the relocation of the pyro setup, which has been moved behind the stage to accommodate the expanded seating arrangement and new visual presentation.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place across two nights, Saturday and Sunday, with a stacked lineup already confirmed.

Saturday’s card includes:

  • The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed (with Paul Heyman) vs The Usos and LA Knight
  • Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre in an unsanctioned match
  • Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship
  • AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
  • Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
  • Seth Rollins vs Gunther
  • Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Sunday’s lineup includes:

  • Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar
  • Penta vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Rusev vs Rey Mysterio in a six-pack ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
  • Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship
  • Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams for the WWE United States Championship
  • Finn Bálor vs Dominik Mysterio
  • CM Punk vs Roman Reigns for the WWE World Championship

With a fresh stage design and a loaded match card, WrestleMania 42 is shaping up to deliver a very different visual and in-ring experience across both nights in Las Vegas.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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