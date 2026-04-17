AEW Could Expand To Ten PPVs With New Event

AEW could be gearing up to introduce a brand new pay-per-view in 2026, and a possible title for the event has already surfaced.

During a recent episode of the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian shared that the recently filed trademark “AEW Redemption” is expected to be used for the promotion’s next PPV addition. While an official date or location has not been confirmed, there is already speculation about where it could land on the calendar.

Looking at AEW’s current schedule, Double or Nothing is locked in for May, Forbidden Door takes place in June, and All In is set for August. That leaves July as the most logical spot for a new event to be introduced. Interestingly, AEW has avoided running shows in either June or July over the past two years, making this a notable shift if plans move forward.

There is always the chance that “Redemption” could replace an existing pay-per-view such as All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, or Worlds End, but that scenario is not considered likely at this stage.

If the new event does materialize, it would mark a milestone for AEW, bringing their annual pay-per-view total to ten for the first time.