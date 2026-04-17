New Tag Team Match Added To WWE SmackDown Lineup Tonight

A late addition has been confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown, with WWE locking in another tag team clash ahead of WrestleMania.
Alexa Bliss will team up with Charlotte Flair to face Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a featured bout on the show.
WWE hyped the match by stating, “Before they see each other at #WrestleMania in a Fatal 4 Way Match, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE look to solve their issues with @itsBayleyWWE & @Real_Valkyria in tag team action TONIGHT on #SmackDown!”
All four competitors are already set to collide in the Women’s Tag Team Championship four way at WrestleMania, making this matchup a key preview of what is to come on the biggest stage.
SmackDown airs tonight from the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Once the show wraps, attention will quickly turn to the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which begins one hour later at Dolby Live inside Park MGM.
Here is the current lineup for WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 17, 2026:
Before they see each other at #WrestleMania in a Fatal 4-Way Match, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE look to solve their issues with @itsBayleyWWE & @Real_Valkyria in tag team action TONIGHT on #SmackDown!, WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2026
📍: Las Vegas
🎟️: https://t.co/KQ3Cm5D2Jg
📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/gKTnF9jluJ
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