WWE WrestleMania 42 Stage Revealed With Massive Towers And Unique Fan Integrated Design

WrestleMania 42 has its first visual reveal, and WWE is already switching things up in a big way.

A newly surfaced photo from inside Allegiant Stadium shows construction well underway ahead of the April 18 and 19 shows, and the setup looks nothing like recent WrestleMania builds.

The early look highlights two massive towers forming part of the stage, paired with a long entrance ramp stretching deep into the stadium, drawing comparisons to WrestleMania 22.

That combination points to a clear shift in presentation. Instead of the usual giant stage wall, WWE appears to be going for a more structured, immersive design. The updated layout also lines up with earlier talk of fans being seated around and even within the stage area itself, changing how entrances will look on camera.

With the extended ramp and towering structures, entrances are expected to feel longer, bigger, and far more interactive, especially with fans positioned closer than usual.

It is a clear departure from the traditional WrestleMania formula, blending spectacle with crowd integration in a way that could redefine the show’s presentation.