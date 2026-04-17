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Report Claims Nikki Bella Not Cleared For WWE WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Report Claims Nikki Bella Not Cleared For WWE WrestleMania 42

Plans for WrestleMania 42 may have been forced into a late change after a key name was reportedly ruled out of action.

According to PWInsider, Nikki Bella is not expected to be medically cleared in time for the show. She had been scheduled to team with Brie Bella as part of a Women’s Tag Team Championship fatal four-way bout. At this stage, it is unclear whether WWE will introduce a replacement team or adjust the match format altogether.

The bout is currently set for night one and was originally planned to see champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend against The Bellas, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, along with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Bella picked up an ankle injury during the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown. While there had been early hope she could recover in time, her availability remained uncertain in the days leading up to the event.

The Bellas, already enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, have yet to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Capturing those titles remains a major goal before they step away from in ring competition, with both sisters reportedly planning to wrap up their careers when their current deals expire in 2027.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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