CM Punk Explains How His Name Survived WWE And Why Retirement Can Wait

CM Punk has opened up about the origins of his iconic name, his mindset on retirement, and the personal growth that ultimately led to his WWE return, offering a layered look at where he stands today.

Speaking on the Nightcap podcast, Punk revealed that “CM Punk” wasn’t a name created for television or carefully designed for branding. Instead, it dates back to his teenage years, when he was wrestling in backyards and embracing a nickname others used to describe him.

“So when I went and got trained, like I was wrestling in a backyard when I was 15 years old, I was CM Punk. That's always been your, because Punk was my nickname. You know what I mean? Like I was a little punk kid. You know the older parents, ‘your little punk,’ you know? And instead, to me, I was like how is that insulting? Like I wore that like a badge, right? I was proud of that.”

As he transitioned into proper training, Punk initially believed he needed to reinvent himself with a new identity. However, his trainers quickly shut that down and encouraged him to stick with what already felt authentic.

“But when it came time to quote unquote go pro, you know, I find a training school, I get brought in the right way, broken in. And I'm trying to come up with a cool code name, you know what I mean? And my trainers looked at me and they're like, ‘What are you doing? You're punk. Just be punk,’ right? And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I thought maybe I had to kind of leave that behind.”

Even after signing with WWE, Punk assumed a name change was inevitable, given the company’s history. Instead, he made it to television unchanged, something he now recognizes as rare.

“And then when I signed with WWE, I thought for sure that's it. They're going to change it. Because we do that sometimes. We changed people's names and I thought I was going to be an astronaut or you know what I'm saying, like I don't know what they were going to do with me. And somehow I made it to television as CM Punk. You know, like I'm just fortunate that way, I suppose.”

Beyond his name, Punk also addressed the topic of retirement, admitting it has crossed his mind but not because he feels ready to step away. At 47, he believes he is still performing at a top level and sees no reason to slow down.

“It's crossed my mind, the retirement thing, but you know, hey, knock on wood, I feel like I'm operating at a very high level still. I'm still telling the same stories. People still invested. People are going to be going crazy Sunday night. I'm in the main event. I got to be doing something right. Why stop now?”

He acknowledged that seeing peers walk away has made the reality of retirement more tangible, referencing both AJ Styles and John Cena, but stressed that he is not planning an exit anytime soon.

“I also know it could end like that. So I'm not trying to plan anything. I just watched my friends AJ Styles and John Cena retire, you know. So yeah, it looms. It's on my mind, but not anytime soon.”

Punk also reflected on how personal growth played a key role in his WWE return. Letting go of past resentment and focusing on himself helped him move forward after years away from the company.

“A lot of things that I would hold on to, you know, like if you're angry about something that happened in the past or you hold a grudge, you know, you're holding on to this hot coal and after a while, seven years, you realize like what I'm only hurting myself.”

That shift in mindset allowed him to rebuild bridges and approach situations differently, particularly when it comes to conflict.

“So just focus on you, not really worried about other stuff, you know, and just kind of shed some baggage. That helped me be able to come back. Just let stuff go, right?”

“You know, I had problems with people, and to me, what it amounts to is bad communication on both sides and then your pride gets in the way… if I got a problem with you, let's just talk about it. Let's have a conversation.”