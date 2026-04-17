WWE Hall Of Fame 2026 Ticket Sales Leave Hundreds Of Seats Open Ahead Of Ceremony

WWE’s Hall of Fame ceremony is set for tonight in Las Vegas, but current ticket figures suggest the venue may not be completely filled when the show gets underway.

According to the latest data from WrestleTix, 2,549 tickets have been distributed for the 2026 ceremony at Dolby Live. The setup for the event currently allows for 3,054 seats, leaving 505 still unclaimed just hours before the start.

While Dolby Live is capable of hosting more than 5,100 fans at full capacity, WWE has opted for a reduced seating layout. Even with that smaller configuration in place, a noticeable number of seats remain available heading into the night.

There has been a slight increase in movement, with 101 additional tickets distributed since the last update. However, the gap between distributed tickets and available seating remains significant. On the resale side, 97 tickets are currently listed, and standard ticket prices begin at $62.37, offering a relatively affordable entry point for fans still looking to attend.

This year’s class includes several high-profile names such as Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition, and Dennis Rodman, along with Legacy inductions for Sycho Sid and Bad News Brown. The lineup spans multiple generations, making it one of the more diverse groups in recent memory.