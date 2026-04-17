2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Full Inductee List And How To Watch Tonight’s Ceremony

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set for tonight at Dolby Live inside Park MGM in Las Vegas, taking place right after SmackDown wraps up.

Fans in the United States can tune in at midnight Eastern or 9 pm Pacific on ESPN Unlimited, while international viewers can catch the event on YouTube. Michael Cole teams up with The Miz to host the evening.

Stephanie McMahon leads this year’s inductees, with The Undertaker handling the honors. Across more than 20 years in WWE, she became a central on screen authority figure while also holding roles such as Chief Brand Officer, Chairwoman, and Co CEO. She is also a former WWF Women’s Champion and has admitted she felt unsure about being worthy when first told the news.

AJ Styles joins the Hall of Fame following his retirement at the 2026 Royal Rumble, closing out a 28 year career. Known as The Phenomenal One, he captured multiple accolades including two WWE Championship reigns, along with achieving both Triple Crown and Grand Slam status. The Undertaker revealed the news of his induction during the February 23 edition of Raw.

Demolition, made up of Ax and Smash, are finally recognised for their dominance in WWE’s tag team division. The duo are three time Tag Team Champions and held the titles for a combined 698 days during their run between 1988 and 1990, highlighted by a record setting 478 day reign.

Dennis Rodman is this year’s celebrity inductee. The five time NBA champion stepped into the wrestling world during WCW’s peak, debuting alongside Hulk Hogan at Bash at the Beach 1997 and becoming a regular figure aligned with the nWo during the Monday Night War.

Sid Eudy, known to many as Sycho Sid and Sid Vicious, will be honoured posthumously in the Legacy wing. A two time WWF Champion and two time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, he passed away in August 2024.

Bad News Brown also enters the Legacy wing. Competing under his real name Allen Coage, he was a bronze medalist in judo at the 1976 Olympics before bringing that credibility to WWE in the late 1980s. He is also remembered for winning the battle royal at WrestleMania IV. He passed away in 2007.

The Immortal Moment Award recognises Hulk Hogan versus Andre the Giant from WrestleMania III, featuring the iconic bodyslam in front of a reported 93,173 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome. With this honour, Hogan becomes a three time Hall of Famer, while Andre is now a two time inductee.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.