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WWE Talent Raise Safety Concerns After Chaotic Hotel Scenes In Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
WWE Talent Raise Safety Concerns After Chaotic Hotel Scenes In Las Vegas

Tension is building among WWE talent following issues with hotel security, and the situation is now being viewed as a serious concern backstage.

According to PWInsider, Thursday night, there was no additional security presence beyond what the hotel typically provides. With the venue located inside a large casino, controlling access proved nearly impossible, creating an open environment where anyone could freely move throughout the space.

That lack of control quickly led to chaos. Fans filled the lobby area and gathered around elevators, approaching anyone they recognized. Referees and other staff were not spared, with many being surrounded by crowds seeking photos and autographs. The scene was unstructured and overwhelming, leaving several individuals feeling uncomfortable and exposed.

What was initially seen as an inconvenience has now grown into a legitimate safety worry. There is increasing pressure behind the scenes for changes to be made immediately, as many believe the current setup could lead to more serious incidents if left unaddressed.

The issues extended beyond the hotel, with multiple WWE appearances throughout the day reportedly overcrowded. Some venues struggled to handle the volume of fans, adding to growing concerns about how safely these events can be managed moving forward.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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