WWE Contacted FBI After Liv Morgan Home Scare

Liv Morgan has opened up about a frightening real life incident from last year, shedding new light on how serious the situation became and how quickly WWE stepped in behind the scenes.

In 2025, reports surfaced about a man gaining access to Morgan’s gated community and attempting to break into her home while she was away. Fortunately, Morgan was not present at the time, but the situation escalated quickly. The individual was later apprehended outside the WWE Performance Center and remains in custody as legal proceedings continue.

Speaking on the You Wish podcast with Holly Madison, Morgan detailed the unsettling encounter, revealing just how long the individual lingered around her property and how disturbing his behavior had become.

“A couple months ago, I was away for work, and when I’m gone, my mom holds down the fort. She takes care of the animals, her and my family. I guess a fan had gotten through my gated community and was like ringing my doorbell for two hours, and was surveying the property, and was trying to get into the house. He was looking under the mats for keys; this was lingering for two hours. I get home, and there was a two-page note where I feel like this man was obviously under the impression that he was talking to me or in a relationship with me. He left me this two-page letter, pretty much saying that I’m a stalker, not him. It was bizarre. No one was hurt,” Morgan said.

The situation took another turn once Morgan alerted WWE, with the company immediately escalating the matter beyond internal security concerns.

“I had to reach out to WWE like, ‘Hey, I just wanted to let you guys be aware of this, maybe we monitor coming to shows, etc., etc.’ They took it and were like, ‘No, we’re sending this to the FBI, this is not okay. This is not just like a fan visiting your house; he was outside for two hours, and he tried to break and enter.’ He got arrested the next day, and he’s been in jail. He’s been in jail since like three months and we have to go to court and this whole thing. It was pretty crazy. I’m not scared, and I feel okay. I feel for him.”